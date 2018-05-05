JUST OUT: Trump's wacko use of caps is just another form of self-branding

In New York State, for example, where Trump might have seen a legal document or two, criminal charges are not infrequently styled Trump's way: "Sale of Concentrated Cannabis," or "Patronizing a Person for Prostitution." That could explain why both "Collusion" and "Obstruction of Justice" look familiar to him. This practice persists, it should be said, in spite of New York State's commitment "to reflect the modern practice to avoid excessive capitalization" as stated in its official style manual.