A secular prayer for my neighbors in Squirrel Hill

Without prayers, all I have are thoughts. I've lately been thinking about the different kinds of Judaism: my kind, Izzy and Karen's kind; the mystical, Klezmer-playing Sruli's kind; the kind practiced by the 11 murdered at Tree of Life; the kind embraced by the Reform families who get their challah from the hipster bakeshop, which is just down the street from that synagogue where so much is now broken. I want to believe there is something more than a painful history uniting us, something more than a genetic marker and the possibility of wandering into the crosshairs of some maniac's gun.