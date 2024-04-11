Letters to the Editor: A missed opportunity for improving dialogue between L.A.’s Muslims and Jews

A member of the Hamakom synagogue creates a Star of David in chalk at a memorial for Paul Kessler, who died after an altercation during dueling Israel-Hamas war protests in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 7.

To the editor: As the saying goes, no good deed goes unpunished. (“L.A. synagogue’s invite to Muslims for Ramadan ends in tears and resignations. Can they heal?” April 4)

It’s a shame that prejudicial attitudes and misunderstandings got in the way of a partnership between the two communities of Muslims and Jews in the San Fernando Valley during Ramadan. They could have been an example of the kind of cooperation and interconnectedness our world so badly needs right now.

Of course, the Jewish community is still grieving from the horrific Oct. 7 attack on Israel and over the hostages still being held by Hamas. And, of course, the Muslim community is grieving from the brutal war in the Gaza Strip.

Advertisement

But neither of these local groups started the conflict in the Middle East. As difficult as it may be, they have the opportunity to show us all how to rise above our differences. If we want to live in a peaceful world, we must all learn to do this.

Joanna Ryder, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: It is wonderful that the rabbi of the Hamakom L.A. synagogue and the resident scholar of Islamic Society of West Valley are engaged in improving interfaith relations. For Jews and Muslims, effective interreligious connections are necessary if we are ever to have peace in the Middle East.

However, it seems that both gentlemen feel that the failure of the synagogue to rent space to the mosque stems from Islamophobia. I would argue that it stems from anti-Hamas and anti-terrorist sentiments.

Unfortunately, the society invited Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations office in Los Angeles, to speak. Ayloush has likened Israel to Nazi Germany and stated the country does not have the right to defend itself.

Unfortunately, Mulla responded to the Hamakom congregation’s contempt for Ayloush by stating that Ayloush’s views about Israel and its invasion of the Gaza Strip aligned with most U.S. Muslim leaders, including himself.

Advertisement

With this in mind, does that make the Hamakom congregants Islamophobic, or are they people who never tolerate terrorism?

Linda Goldfinger, Irvine