Bill Cosby 'lynched'? It's an affront to black history

But being a methodical, serial sexual predator is a thing apart from racist pressure. And even if that pressure plays a role in such behavior, there is simply no way to justify or minimize what Cosby did. Calling his conviction in Pennsylvania and his three-year prison sentence a lynching, as his spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said last week, is hollow, an affront. It is an insult to black history, to men and women who’ve been lynched, literally and figuratively, including those unjustly punished and even killed for minor infractions such as stealing pound cake, or for countless non-infractions such as reaching for a wallet that a cop mistook for a gun.