Millionaires' visas give the wealthy an unfair fast track to a green card. Let's get rid of them

The EB-5 program — or, as I like to call it, the millionaires’ visa — is the only visa for which approval numbers have increased during the Trump presidency. It requires a minimum investment of $500,000 in a U.S. venture within a rural, high-unemployment area, or up to $1 million in a metropolitan region, and the project must create at least 10 American jobs. Successful applicants are granted permanent residency for themselves and immediate family.