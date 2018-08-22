California to community colleges: graduate more students or lose your funding

Data show that the graduation rate for full-time students is at least a third higher than for those who attend part-time. Full-timers have a better shot at graduating than part-timers even if they maintain this pace for only a single semester or fail a class. They’re less liable to be derailed by a family crisis or financial misfortune and more prone to spend time on campus, where they can get tutoring and counseling, as well as making a more lasting connection with their professors and classmates.