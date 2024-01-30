Letters to the Editor: Community colleges, California’s educational workhorses, need alumni donations

The Los Angeles City College main campus in East Hollywood is seen in 2021.

To the editor: It is a concerning reality that community college alumni are more likely to contribute to the four-year colleges to which they transfer rather than to the schools where they began their higher-education journey. That needs to change. (“Community colleges deserve more love from higher-ed mega-donors,” Opinion, Jan. 26)

As a University of California system alumna, a longtime faculty member in the California State University system and a trustee on a community college board, I have witnessed unparalleled and unacknowledged dedication from the faculty and staff at California community colleges.

Undoubtedly, community colleges deserve greater support and appreciation. If it were not for community colleges, many could not afford education beyond high school.

Community colleges educate a significantly larger student population compared to all other colleges and universities in the state. Furthermore, they contribute substantially to our collective health and welfare.

Most first responders, medical professionals and STEM students in California receive their certificates and degrees at community colleges. More than half of California veterans receiving G.I. Bill educational benefits attend a community college.

Lorraine Prinsky, Huntington Beach