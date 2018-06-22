I was separated from my parents 50 years ago. The trauma has marked the rest of my life

I grew up in Sweden, and in the 1960s parents were forbidden from visiting children in the hospital. This was common medical practice in other countries, too, including England in the early 20th century. The dominant belief was that caring for a child’s physical needs was all that was necessary for a recovery. Medical staff were thus directed to ignore the emotional needs of children, not even to console them. Parents were instructed to stay away so as to not disrupt the care by upsetting children with heart-wrenching goodbyes; that would make the nurses’ jobs harder.