Democrats need to fight Trump's Supreme Court pick with everything they've got

Could a stray Republican vote no? If the nominee appears likely to join the four right-wing justices in potentially repealing Roe vs. Wade or Obergefell vs. Hodges (the decision that legalized same-sex marriage), then perhaps Maine’s Susan Collins and/or Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski could be persuaded to cross over. So as Democrats highlight the threats to abortion rights and gay rights in a nationwide campaign — which could also benefit them in the midterms, most particularly in affluent suburban districts — they should raise the issue to stratospheric heights in Maine and Alaska and any other state where a wavering Republican might be found.