Speaking up for ALOUD at the Central Library

I fell in love with ALOUD right from its start, but one program that exemplifies my passion took place in October 2007. The late architectural photographer Julius Shulman was in the library’s Mark Taper Auditorium to discuss his 70-year career photographing Los Angeles. At the end, he invited anyone to give him a call if they wanted to talk more; he said he was listed in the phone book. I took him up on this offer the next day and spent hours with him learning about the birth of architectural modernism and the role of his friends Rudolph Schindler, Richard Neutra and Rafael Soriano. ALOUD created that kind of personal interconnectedness.