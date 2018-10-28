The alt-right misreads Nietzsche. But they aren't the only ones

Two reasons. One: His proto-Nazi sister took charge of the legacy after his death. Two: He had a terrific talent for coining catchy phrases like the Übermensch and the blond beast. Read his blond beast passages, however, and you’ll discover there’s nothing racial in the phrase at all. It’s just his shorthand for our common ancestor, the lion-maned hunter who roamed the jungles of prehistory. The Übermensch, likewise, is not a biological concept. He is the person capable of overcoming the existential crisis induced by Darwinian science. God is dead but the Übermensch needs no religious purpose to find meaning in life. He finds affirmation in life itself: “Whatever doesn’t kill him makes him stronger.”