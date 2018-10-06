Conservatives played the long game. Will they benefit in the long run?

The Federalist Society has built its brand on pushing originalism — the theory that judges ought to find and apply the original public meaning of the constitution — as a professedly non-partisan, non-political way to adjudicate. They have railed against what they saw to be the naked political ambitions and “judicial activism” of courts since the 1960s. But most importantly, the Federalist Society has, behind closed doors, subtly and quietly influenced the composition of the federal judiciary that is the current pipeline to the Supreme Court.