Charging ex-offenders 'administrative fees' means big pain for the poor and little gain for counties

On May 29, the Los Angeles supervisors asked the county Probation Department to study the adult criminal fee system and the feasibility of forgiving any debt for those who years ago were charged fees as juveniles. The L.A. Probation Chief Terri McDonald has already made her position clear. When it comes to the lingering juvenile-system debt, she told the supervisors her department was “probably spending more” on collecting the fees than they were bringing in. And she has been on the record since last year saying that adult probation fees should be “greatly reduced or eliminated.”