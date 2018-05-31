The end of cash. I'm going to miss it

The man who taught me about the wonder of money was my grandfather Joseph, a Polish immigrant who arrived at Ellis Island from Krakow in the 1920s and — after a tricky spell in which he nearly starved to death — found a job sewing hems on men’s trousers in Manhattan’s Garment District for the next 30 years. Joe regarded his money as magic, and it was. It turned his labors into what he needed to survive and then raise a family. Every week, Joe would cash his paycheck and pull out his color-coded accordion file. The money would then go into its designated slot: $17 in the red electricity folder, $23 in the blue water folder, and so on. Here was a man for whom paper money was not an abstraction.