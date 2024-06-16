Cash is the currency of power. Deep pockets give these people their juice. June 16, 2024 3 AM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print 1 Magic Johnson: Billionaire point guard of the city Steve Ballmer: NBA owner in search of a miracle Beyoncé and Jay-Z: Malibu renaissance couple Jeffrey Katzenberg: Biden’s big money man in Hollywood Stan Kroenke: Championship owner; Taylor Swift, Beyoncé host Mark Suster: The face of L.A. venture capital Lynda and Stewart Resnick: Agricultural barons Jay Penske: King of the Hollywood trades Dominic Ng: Philanthropist banker, inclusion practitioner Shaul Kuba: West Adams transformer, lightning rod Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams: Sports power couple Todd Boehly: Collector of sports, entertainment jewels Andy Spahn: Political matchmaker extraordinaire