Patt Morrison asks: Detective Ed Nordskog on tracking down California's serial arsonists

There aren’t many sounds in Southern California more frightening than a wildfire. And we’ve been hearing them way too often, in a fire season that doesn’t seem like a season at all any more, but a year-round event. There are so many that we have to give them names to distinguish them -- the Sand fire, the Chimney fire, the Fish fire. Humans start almost all of the wildfires in California – but only 5% of those are bona fide criminal arson. Ed Nordskog has studied thousands of incidents, all across the country. He’s a detective and arson investigator with the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office, the author of the book “The Arsonist Profiles,” and he’s been testifying recently in the case of Harry Burkhart, the German-born arsonist who was just convicted of setting dozens of fires around Los Angeles over a single holiday weekend.

Why would somebody start a fire?

The most common reason for arson is revenge, and somebody is very mad at somebody else. They might be mad at another person, mad at an institution, like a school or the government, or just mad at their circumstances in life.

I’m in court right now on the Hollywood serial arsonist case from New Year’s 2011 and 2012. A German national named Harry Burkhart lit 52 fires in three nights in the Hollywood, West Hollywood and Valley area.

Nobody in U.S. history has done something like that. And his underlying reason: He was angry. He said it. He’s told people that, that he was angry that his mother was being shipped out of the country.

In the case of the Clayton fire in Northern California, there was a man who had been arrested. He had been watched for a year. This was a fire that burned homes, that burned thousands and thousands of acres. It turns out he’d been an inmate firefighter.

His case is pretty standard, somebody with a long history of drug abuse, sort of down and out in life right now, semi-homeless, and he was a suspect in multiple fires going back over a year.

How does an arson investigator like you go about go about looking across this vast acreage -- that looks like the surface of the moon charred to pieces to the rest of us -- and figure out where the fire started and how it started?

Wildland fires are extraordinarily difficult. There’s a lot of science and weather involved. If we know, in the area where the fire started, what the direction of the wind is and how strong the wind is, it points us, like a slab of pie. The fire spreads at an angle out from the origin. And depending on the speed of the wind, and the hills, we can go backwards along that line and get to a workable, manageable scene.

Then, when we get to where we think the fire started, now it’s hard work on hands and knees with metal detectors, with binoculars staring at something three feet away from you. And believe it not these [incendiary devices] will survive fires.

Most wildfires are caused by humans but most of them are not started on purpose. Finding out can take awhile to figure out.

I’ll take for instance the Sand fire, which went on about a month ago, a massive fire in the Santa Clarita Valley. That was along a roadside. And it was on a holiday weekend, a getaway weekend, and on a slight uphill, and that’s traditionally where we have roadside fires.

And that’s attributable to hot vehicle parts coming off. Vehicles cause the majority of fires in this state. So if you really study wildfires, you’ll see that a lot of them occur on steep grades: the El Cajon Pass, the Newhall Pass, the Grapevine going out of Los Angeles. Vehicles are laboring, they’re spewing out very hot pieces of metal that are 2,000 degrees.

Most people believe that roadside fires are started by cigarettes, but in most of the days of the years that’s just not physically, scientifically possible.

A truck laboring up a mountain can start eight, 10 fires, or if a semi-truck has a flat tire, and it starts on fire -- again a common thing in the summer – it will start fires for 30 miles up a road. It will look like a serial arsonist that’s working, but in reality it’s a vehicle that’s having problems.

What’s the profile of an arsonist?

People always ask me, what’s the profile? In serial arson alone I’ve identified over 12 subtypes, so there is no one subtype, one profile. Each case is quite specific.

The old profile that the FBI released a couple of decades ago is just not very accurate. It was just too generic, sort of like your morning horoscope, in that an arsonist was a lone white male, 18 to 34, unhappy with their life circumstances, unhappy with relationships, couldn’t get along with their boss –

That sounds like some people on dating sites.

That’s half the people in my office! And so that’s not a workable profile.

And I’m a profiler, and we don’t work with something as generic as that.

We study the actual event, the time of day, what was used specifically to light the fire, the sophistication level.

When you get to the specifics of a case, now you can start eliminating the people. When you get a fire assigned to you as an arson investigator, you know you didn’t light it. You’re pretty sure your partner didn’t light it, and maybe the fire chief didn’t do it.

So now you’ve whittled down three suspects. Your whole goal is to get that 35 million people down to a manageable level. And if they’re using a device of any sort that has some sophistication, now you’re talking just a couple of hundred people in the state who could do something like that. And that’s really how profiling should work.

There’s also arson for profit. You’ve investigated those cases. It seems like it’s so easy to get caught – wow, you have a lot of insurance and, mysteriously, a fire started in your building.

The arson-for-profit scheme is the hardest one to prove for investigators because it’s something that somebody thought about for days, weeks or months ahead of time.

The spite/revenge arson is the easiest one to prove: People thought about it for three seconds ahead of time and they didn’t plan it well. But a business owner that’s going to torch his business -- he knows that the police and fire department will look at him.