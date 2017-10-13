A high-speed assault on the public's right to say no to unsightly cell network equipment

Among the bills that Gov. Jerry Brown has yet to sign or veto by the Oct. 15 deadline is SB 649, a bill that would strip cities, counties and other local governments of their right to say how their power poles, street lights and other publicly owned infrastructure are used to aid the rollout of “5G” wireless networks.

Officials in hundreds of California cities and counties are vehemently opposed to the bill. This includes Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. The Los Angeles Times opposed the bill as well in a strongly worded editorial in July.

Wireless carriers like Verizon and AT&T are pushing the law because it would give them the authority to use public infrastructure — utility and power poles and street and traffic lights — to hang their “small cell” hardware wherever they like for a set fee — and without the ability of the community to say no. That’s wrong, especially when we are talking about fairly bulky equipment (the law allows for things as large as refrigerators) that need to be relatively low to the ground and liberally placed around a community to work correctly.

This isn’t just a California issue. The wireless industry has convinced lawmakers in about a dozen other states to pass similar legislation. Those laws have spawned legal battles, including a lawsuit filed last month by about two dozen cities in Texas challenging the pole-rental fees in the law.

It’s too bad legislators of any state would be willing to sell out the rights of their constituents for the benefit of private companies. But Gov. Brown should stop the power grab from coming to California.

CAPTION Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. The Pascoes tried to evacuate their Santa Rosa home but were blocked by a "wall of flames." Eli Broad is stepping back from the day-to-day operations of his foundation. The Mandalay Bay is disputing police's timeline of the Oct. 1 mass shooting. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Lawrence K. Ho / KTLA / Genaro Molina Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. The Pascoes tried to evacuate their Santa Rosa home but were blocked by a "wall of flames." Eli Broad is stepping back from the day-to-day operations of his foundation. The Mandalay Bay is disputing police's timeline of the Oct. 1 mass shooting. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Lawrence K. Ho / KTLA / Genaro Molina CAPTION Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. The Pascoes tried to evacuate their Santa Rosa home but were blocked by a "wall of flames." Eli Broad is stepping back from the day-to-day operations of his foundation. The Mandalay Bay is disputing police's timeline of the Oct. 1 mass shooting. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Lawrence K. Ho / KTLA / Genaro Molina Harvey Weinstein was fired from his company after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. The Pascoes tried to evacuate their Santa Rosa home but were blocked by a "wall of flames." Eli Broad is stepping back from the day-to-day operations of his foundation. The Mandalay Bay is disputing police's timeline of the Oct. 1 mass shooting. Credits: Brian van der Brug / Lawrence K. Ho / KTLA / Genaro Molina CAPTION Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. An astounding number of women have shared stories of alleged sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein. A USC administrator has left his post in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues. President Trump has nominated Kirstjen Nielsen, a top aide to Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, to head the Department of Homeland Security. Credits: Associated Press, Travis Geske, Getty, KTLA Drone footage reveals the devastation wrought by the deadly Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa. An astounding number of women have shared stories of alleged sexual misconduct by producer Harvey Weinstein. A USC administrator has left his post in the wake of allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues. President Trump has nominated Kirstjen Nielsen, a top aide to Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, to head the Department of Homeland Security. Credits: Associated Press, Travis Geske, Getty, KTLA CAPTION Over 160,000 acres have been destroyed in northern California fires. Over 160,000 acres have been destroyed in northern California fires. CAPTION The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. CAPTION A Northern California firestorm is one of the worst in state history, officials say. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. The Los Angeles Times has named a new editor in chief. A Northern California firestorm is one of the worst in state history, officials say. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. The Los Angeles Times has named a new editor in chief.

mariel.garza@latimes.com

Follow me @marielgarzaLAT