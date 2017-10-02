Her family has been affected by two mass shootings. She asks: After Las Vegas, will America finally act?

To the editor: My family has now been touched twice by mass shootings. (“The slaughter in Las Vegas is all too familiar, yet Americans refuse to stop it,” editorial, Oct. 2)

My daughter lived in a sorority house and was on the floor in the middle of the 2014 Isla Vista shooting, fortunately unhurt physically.

My niece was at the country concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night. A bullet grazed her leg, and her friend standing right next to her was shot in the back.

We are ordinary Americans who could have lost two of our loved ones from indiscriminate gunfire, but we have been lucky, so far. Today I keep wondering why we can't get assault rifles, weapons of war, off our streets? How can reasonable minds even differ on this issue? Their only purpose is the mass killing of human beings.

Surely we can all come together and at long last ban the sale and possession of assault rifles and ammunition. There is no other right in our country that comes with almost no limits. How many more innocent lives must be lost before we act?

Jean Burke-Martinez, Los Angeles

To the editor: It’s time to take a knee against all those supporters of the 2nd Amendment and loose gun ownership laws. But we all know what will happen.

First, we will give “prayers and condolences.”

Second, we will be told, “Now is not the time to discuss political issues.”

Third, there is no third because nothing will happen to prevent a similar future event.

If the bodies of children form Sandy Hook couldn’t do it, why should 50-plus corpses on the Las Vegas Strip change anything?

Stephen Saks, Santa Monica

To the editor: To the sorrow of many, the American Killing Machine, i.e., a citizen armed with an assault weapon, arrived in Las Vegas on October 1 , 2017, and murdered at least 50 people and injured over 400.

This occurrence in unique to the United States as our nation is burdened by the NRA and its wholly owned subsidiary, the Republican Party. All other Western countries are not so burdened and consequently do not have citizens showing up at events with assault weapons, murdering fellow citizens.

Now we have a president who supports the notion that everyone has the right to go anywhere armed with whatever weapon of mass destruction is available .

God help us.

Frank Ferrone, El Cajon

To the editor: We don’t need gun control in this country; we need no guns in this country.

These mass shootings are occurring with disturbing frequency. We deflect these murders by blaming the mentally ill, terrorists or religious zealots.

Who cares why this happens? Do we really think we can monitor every insane person, religious zealot or would-be terrorist?

Let's stop hiding behind the Constitution and grow up to the realities of today. For those people who feel they need a gun to overpower an intruder, get an alarm system. Or better yet, a dog.

Paula Petrotta, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Please issue my standard heartfelt response to the latest mass shooting:

1. Begin all public comment with, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”

2. Now is not the time to discuss guns in America.

3. Observe a moment of silence at all public events this week.

4.Repeat Nos. 1-3 over the next few days.

5. Ultimately do nothing.

Jon Merritt, Los Angeles

