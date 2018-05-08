It is not normal for a 9-year-old child to be obsessed with guns

To the editor: I find it completely disgusting that a 9-year-old, Addy Soltau, has a love affair with guns. ("She's a YouTube sensation and NRA darling: Meet 9-year-old sharpshooter 'Alpha Addy,'" May 6)
At a time when children are being brutally killed in school with assault weapons, this little child has an unhealthy interest in weapons of mass destruction. Has anyone brought the horrendous mass shootings to her attention?
Gerald Orcholski, Pasadena
..
To the editor: It is about time that you had a positive article about firearms owners and competitive shooters.
I have competed in cowboy action shooting for more than 20 years and have rarely met anyone who I wouldn't want to have to my house for dinner. The top shooters in our sport are teenagers.
Teach the kids early to have respect for the tools of our sport, and you'll never read about them in the newspaper except when they win shooting matches.
Robert M. Beberfall, Ontario
..
To the editor: Shame on the Los Angeles Times for featuring on its Monday front page a story on a 9-year-old poster girl at the National Rifle Assn. convention, and for quoting obscene advertising slogans like Keystone Sporting Arms' "never too young to understand freedom."
This child is being used by the adults around her, who are then also being used by the American arms industry that has made the NRA so powerful for so long. It is little wonder we have become such a laughingstock to the rest of the world.
J. R. Ball, Inglewood
..
To the editor: As I'm sure the article about the 9-year-old NRA sensation will create quite a stir, perhaps it is time to rewrite the 2nd Amendment:
"A well regulated student body, being necessary to the security of a free elementary education, the right of the children to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."
We certainly need better legislation in a society where, every year, more people get shot by children with guns than commit voter fraud.
Frank J. Lepiane, San Diego
