The academy does not have the moral authority to expel Harvey Weinstein

To the editor: Now, after many female actors have accused producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and rape, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has theatrically announced that it has the moral authority and obligation to fire Weinstein as a card-carrying member. (“Harvey Weinstein expelled from motion picture academy,” Oct. 14)

I’m not sure who elected whom as moral gatekeepers of this trade organization, but as a veteran attendee of hundreds of academy screenings, I haven’t seen many folks in those seats who ought to be sitting in judgment of anyone else — especially someone who has yet to be convicted of a crime.

The academy shrugged off Weinstein’s transgressions for years; now, after the breadth of the accusations against him was revealed, the academy decides to take a moral position. Apparently, such action was not warranted for D.W. Griffith (who made the racist “Birth of a Nation) or Bill Cosby (who was accused by numerous women of drugging and raping them).

Scott Siegler, Marina del Rey

..

To the editor: Congratulations to the academy for expelling Weinstein. However, it would be more satisfying if the “overwhelming vote” of its governing board happened before the harsh glare of negative publicity, as Weinstein’s alleged conduct was apparently an open secret for years.

But now that the academy has found its moral authority, perhaps it can summon the courage to expel and stop rewarding someone actually convicted of a crime: a man who drugged and raped a 13-year-old girl, even though this travesty is no longer in the public spotlight.

If the academy holds Roman Polanski to account, I might be able to trust the legitimacy of its moral outrage.

Michael Mindlin, Long Beach

..

To the editor: It seems as though it's not all that important who is perceived to be the biggest alleged bully and abuser of women — Roger Ailes, Bill O'Reilly, Harvey Weinstein or even Donald Trump.

What is critical is that these people, each and every one, is recognized for what they truly are. They deserve to be ostracized from society for being so malicious in their pursuit of power and celebrity.

The only remaining question: Who will be next?

Bob Ory, Elgin, Ill.

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook