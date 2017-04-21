America is the global good guy on AIDS. Trump's budget would change that

To the editor: The article on the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to global health funding shows the shortsightedness of sacrificing foreign assistance in order to trim the federal budget. Dismantling our nation’s legacy of foreign investments fails to advance U.S. interests. (“Trump pushes historic cuts in global health aid, stoking fears of new disease outbreaks and diminished U.S. clout,” April 10)

Beyond the significant humanitarian impact, U.S. leadership on global HIV/AIDS issues in particular has been an effective diplomatic tool, improving our image around the world and reinforcing the key American principle that every life has value.

Strategic U.S. investment has made ending AIDS in children by 2020 entirely possible. Rescinding aid now, particularly in an area where victory is in sight, threatens to undo the stunning progress achieved through American commitment. Wavering on critical leadership now would not only waste a life-saving opportunity, but also squander the generosity of Americans who have already invested so much in achieving it.

Charles Lyons, Washington

The writer is chief executive of the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

