Letters to the Editor: The problem with U.S. civics education? It isn’t basic and rigorous enough

To the editor: California high school graduation requirements include a semester of U.S. government and civics, and a semester of economics. This has been the case for many years. (“Do you know the 3 branches of U.S. government? Many don’t, leading to a push for civics education,” Sept. 16)

When I taught those subjects, I always started the course telling the students that I did not want to see any of them be the butt of jokes on late-night television man-on-the-street interviews. So, they had to memorize the basics. I also gave them whatever was the citizenship test at the time.

The problem is not that the requirements are missing from the curriculum; the problem is there is little accountability for either students or teachers. So, current events or philosophy often soak up classroom time.

Every teacher has heard, “Is this going to be on the test?” The answer should be yes.

Alexa Smith Maxwell, Los Angeles

To the editor: Freshmen at the University of Missouri, Columbia, were required to take a U.S. government course when I attended in the mid-1960s. For me, it was superfluous, as my high school social studies class in Golden, Colo. — taught by a member of what we now call the Greatest Generation — provided me with a thorough grounding in the American system.

Far more valuable to me that freshman year in college was a class in recent European history, which covered the genesis of the two world wars.

The professor advised students on the first day of class that the Missouri Legislature was investigating him because he was a socialist and might taint instruction with his “un-American” opinions. He said students should consider dropping the class for another elective. To my knowledge, no one did.

I strongly believe that all U.S.-born citizens should know the fundamentals of the American system. At least they should be able to pass the test given to immigrants applying for citizenship.

Just as importantly, they should study other governments and philosophies to understand why — as I believe — that Western democracies, whether parliamentary or American-style systems, are the best forms of government.

Bill Spaniel, Santa Clarita