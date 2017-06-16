It's plain un-American to commit violence in the name of politics

To the editor: Democrat comes from the word “democracy,” which means that the people rule. Republican comes from the word “republic,” which means the rule by the representatives of the people. (“Rep. Steve Scalise and three others shot on a Virginia baseball field in apparent act of political violence,” June 14)

So our two parties were always meant to stand for the same American values. Their different names have no more significance than the difference between the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs.

For someone to have used the difference in those names as a motivation for shooting and attempted killing, no matter which party was in power, shows that he neither respected nor even knew the meanings of our parties and thus our underlying values.

Recover quickly, Rep. Steve Scalise.

Robert S. Henry, San Gabriel

..

To the editor: I am as outraged as our politicians about this senseless shooting Wednesday of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and three others at a park near Washington.

However, in any large city in the U.S., there are areas where American citizens must live with gunfire on a daily basis and don’t have their own private police department to protect them, as our members of Congress do.

Perhaps it is time, as Nelson Mandela said when apartheid ended, to “take your guns ... and throw them into the sea.” I hope our politicians finally realize how ridiculous our gun policies are.

Betty Dunbar, Hermosa Beach

..

To the editor: It’s time to take a pause and dial down the political hatred on the left. The gunman was obviously deranged, but his actions were most certainly inspired by today’s unfettered displays of partisan animus.

Madonna said she “has thought a lot about blowing up the White House.” Comedian Kathy Griffin held up a mock severed head of our president for a photo shoot. In New York’s Central Park, a mock assassination of President Trump takes place as part of a production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”

Free speech is protected, even hate speech, but there are consequences. This is a good time to reflect on our divided nation and give our duly elected leader a chance to govern.

Rick Kern, Incline Village, Nev.

..

To the editor: As horrific as any mass shooting is, this one has a particular irony: Scalise and his party stand for the unassailable right of deranged persons to own guns and ammunition.

Sometimes, being critically wounded has the effect of turning victims into vigorous advocates for sensible limits on gun ownership — limits supported by a majority of Americans. Time will tell if Scalise’s and his fellow Republicans’ thinking evolves on this subject.

In the meantime, although I oppose nearly everything he stands for, I sincerely wish Scalise and his fellow victims a speedy and complete recovery.

Barbara Carlton, El Cajon

