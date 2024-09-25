Letters to the Editor: Trump’s blame-the-Jews rhetoric is shockingly antisemitic

Former President Trump speaks during an event on fighting antisemitism in Washington on Sept. 19.

To the editor: Your article, “Trump vows to be ‘best friend’ to Jewish Americans, as allegations of ally’s antisemitism surface,” really combines two stories into one. It reports on North Carolina Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson and former President Trump’s appearance at a donor event.

The article ends with this sentence: “He added that if he loses the election to her on Nov. 5, ‘the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that.’”

How is that not antisemitism? Trump is constantly looking to blame anyone but himself for his shortcomings and failures. He has contributed much to the rise of hate speech, xenophobia and antisemitism.

American Jews are American first, and most will vote for what is best for the U.S. — and certainly that is not Trump.

Pearl Dietz, La Quinta

To the editor: Trump says that if he loses this election, it is partly because of the Jews.

It’s frightening to think what his rhetoric will unleash. He is giving his ardent followers yet another excuse for what may be his failures as a candidate. His words have the potential to unleash the worst attack on Jews imaginable.

Is Trump an antisemite, or is he just totally unaware of the hatred he is unleashing?

Howard Sherwood, Los Angeles