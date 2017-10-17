The U.S. women's team dominance shows soccer is doing fine in America

To the editor: That the U.S men’s national soccer team failed to qualify for the World Cup this year is not evidence that American soccer is failing. (“Why America and soccer are still destined for each other,” Opinion, Oct. 13)

The American women’s national soccer team is the current World Cup champion. They’ve qualified for all seven women’s World Cup events since the tournament’s inception in 1991. As three-time World Cup champions, the U.S. women’s team is the single most successful women’s national soccer team worldwide.

The American women’s soccer team is doing just fine — a fact the author shamefully failed to mention.

Linda Iverson, Pasadena

To the editor: The recent failure of the U.S. men’s soccer team to qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia certainly has its list of losers, starting with the players themselves and millions of American soccer fans.

But add to that list the presidential host of the 2018 World Cup, Vladimir Putin. He was looking forward to another multi-billion-dollar TV showcase extravaganza that would show off Russia hosting the world's most-watched sporting event. And now the team from the richest TV market is not showing up.

Soccer’s worldwide governing body, FIFA, has also got to be deeply disappointed. Having a U.S. men’s team in the World Cup since 1986 has provided a means for popularizing the sport among American sports fans.

Putin and FIFA are now playing World Cup soccer with a seriously deflated ball.

Larry Martinez, Santa Barbara

