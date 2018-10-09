Amy Klobuchar and the everyday unfairness of growing up female in America

To the editor: I was delighted and reassured to read the anecdote in Virginia Heffernan’s column about Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) arriving to elementary school in the 1970s in her bell-bottoms in violation of the dress code. According to Klobuchar, she had to return home and put on a skirt before being allowed to come back to school.
In 1968, I had learned about civil disobedience and one day defiantly arrived to Nicolas Junior High School in Fullerton wearing a pair of blue jeans. I was promptly sent to the office and told to call my parents to ask them to bring me a skirt. My parents were both working, so I spent several hours sitting in the nurse’s office fuming.
Now that I know about Klobuchar’s action, I can tell myself that great minds were thinking alike then — and that young women today have no idea what we went through.
Loretta Howitt, Pasadena
