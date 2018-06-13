Free speech and the Anti-Semitism Awareness Act

To the editor: While we certainly agree that not all criticism of Israel is anti-Semitism, the legislation is intended to clarify, not blur, lines between political opinions about Israel and anti-Semitism. Most incidents of anti-Semitism on campus are entirely unrelated to anti-Israel activity. But some are. We are concerned about organized anti-Israel activity that crosses the line into anti-Semitism — conduct that can create an atmosphere in which Jewish students feel intimidated and under siege.