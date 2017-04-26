Bernie Sanders isn't helping unify the Democrats to take on Trump

To the editor: It’s become clear that narcissism has no party preference. While President Trump is the indisputable winner of the self-referential derby, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is becoming a contender. (“To win control of the House, Democrats will have to stop fighting one another,” Opinion, April 23)

During the 2016 campaign, Sanders splintered people who relished his enthusiasm or bought in to his simple answers to complex questions. Now that the Republicans are in charge, Sanders owes it to his constituents and to the party he sought to represent to support unity among Democrats in as full-throated a manner as he supported his progressive agenda.

Sanders’ making the perfect the enemy of the good may keep Democrats out of power, where they could enact some, if not all, of his policies. So far, what I’m seeing is the Bernie Show at the expense of the progress he so passionately supports.

Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles

To the editor: Progressives are not fracturing the Democratic Party; they are trying to save it. There is a reason more people identify as independents than Democrats now.

Those who consider themselves moderate Democrats today would have been solid Republicans in the 1950s. Unless the Democratic Party returns to its roots of supporting the workers, it will self-destruct.

Larry Severson, Fountain Valley

To the editor: Doyle McManus cites internal divisions among Democrats as helping to prevent Jon Ossoff’s outright victory in the open primary for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Yes, for whatever reason, 30,000 registered Democrats did not vote. Before we blame anyone, we should note that many people in the 6th District will be disenfranchised in the runoff.

In Georgia, those who are not registered to vote in time for the primary cannot register to vote in the runoff. All Democrats and independents can unite in opposing this naked voter suppression law.

Voting rights are basic. We should not be worrying about the policies on the table. This is about the table.

Charlotte Furth, Los Angeles

