Letters to the Editor: I had to evacuate because of a wildfire caused by a government agency

To the editor: I agree with editorial writer Karin Klein’s commentary on the careless decision made by the Orange County Public Works Department to use heavy equipment to move boulders in an extremely hazardous fire area. (“A terrible decision sparked a wildfire, and the public will pay the price,” Opinion, Sept. 12)

Apart from the 23,000-plus acres of environmental devastation, their tragic mistake that set off the Airport fire caused me and thousands of others to evacuate, upending lives with closed roads, schools and businesses. It also put firefighters in harm’s way.

It is galling that recent fires have been directly or indirectly caused by so-called preventive measures. With climate change exacerbating fire risk, we should be able to trust that the decisions of our public works and utilities do not themselves create mayhem.

I’m back in my home now, but I cannot help but wonder where the mountain lions, deer and bobcats are, and whether another careless act will threaten my home and family.

Gloria Sefton, Trabuco Canyon