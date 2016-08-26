That 'your brain on drugs' PSA? It worked.

To the editor: Neuroscientist Dean Burnett is probably a very bright guy. Unfortunately, he has strayed from his area of expertise. (“Your brain on drugs is not a fried egg,” Opinion, Aug. 22)

The “this is your brain on drugs” public service announcement was created pro bono by a very creative team at a very creative Los Angeles-based ad agency, Keye/Donna/Pearlstein. The “fried egg” commercial is probably the most effective PSA of all time. It had great impact and resulted in heightened awareness of a major social issue.

At the time, I worked for an ad agency with pro bono clients Smokey the Bear and the anti-drug program D.A.R.E. The challenge is not only creating a persuasive communication but a commercial the station managers want to play for free. The competition for free air time is great. There are many good causes but the decision to actually run the spot is made by station management. Creative commercials like “fried egg” deserve more attention.

Sometimes eggheads don’t fully understand or appreciate other disciplines.

Craig Campbell, Laguna Niguel

..

To the editor: Burnett is at great pains to detail drugs’ chemistry and the brain response; but as usual, Shakespeare draws the lesson simply and clearly, a lesson all should know before any sort of intoxication, including alcohol’s.

None of us knows our own potential for addiction’s abuse. In “Othello,” Cassio is persuaded against his better, native judgment to celebrate his military victory with toasts of wine, is inebriated, talks nonsense and is cashiered the next morning.

He laments: “Oh, that men should put an enemy in their mouths to steal away their brains! That we should, with joy, pleasance revel and applause, transform ourselves into beasts!”

Jascha Kessler, Santa Monica

