No, the western states grid proposal isn't a ploy to import more coal power into California

California's utilities are “public monopolies” that are given a legislated profit. They are allowed to be monopolies in return for benefiting the public. San Diego Gas and Electric wants ratepayers to pay for its negligence in regards to wildfires. Southern California Edison wants to pass along the costs of its mismanagement at the San Onofre nuclear plant. Pacific Gas and Electric wants ratepayers to cover the cost of a settlement for its 2010 pipeline explosion.