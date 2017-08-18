Who are the doctors giving out too many vaccination exemptions?

To the editor: It is beyond belief that any rational parent in the 21st century would not vaccinate their children. Myths of vaccinations causing autism and other side effects have been debunked for years. (“Despite California's strict new law, hundreds of schools still don't have enough vaccinated kids,” Aug. 13)

If California’s tough new law requiring vaccination for all kindergartners except those with a valid medical reason can still be gotten around, let each school district have a campus where only non-immunized children can attend.

When hundreds of children become ill from diphtheria or measles, these parents will reap the potentially deadly consequences of their choices.

Kim Righetti, Upland

To the editor: Something must be done to stop corrupt or foolish doctors from giving medical exemptions for vaccines to healthy children. This is a matter of life and death and cannot turn into a joke like the current medical marijuana prescription racket.

Name and shame doctors with statistically implausible rates of medical exemptions and make them ineligible for reimbursements from the state.

Matthew Ryan, Los Angeles

To the editor: It’s a shameful badge for the medical profession. For the sake of the public good, it’s high time that medical exemptions be reviewed by a second physician.

Susanne Spira, MD, Beverly Hills

To the editor: The American Medical Assn. and the state of California should subsidize a documentary showing children suffering from measles, whooping cough or polio. It should be required viewing in the doctor’s office by any parent seeking a medical exemption from immunization.

Doctors who fail to insist that parents watch this before getting medical exemptions should be brought before the state licensing board.

Sidney Rubinstein, Rosemead

