At what point should a scholar's views on Israel raise concerns?

To the editor: Normally, I would agree that political orientation should not affect whom to choose to head up a museum. But these are different times. (“The Israel litmus-test and scholarly freedom,” Opinion, Sept. 8)

This year has seen academic institutions indulge in historical revision of sorts. Respected Ivy League universities change the names of buildings because administrations critique the behavior of a building’s namesake based on today's standards and not those of the age in which the person lived. As a consequence, the good done that prompted the naming of the building after the honoree gets erased.

Given that David N. Myers, the new president of the Center for Jewish History in New York, advised J Street (hardly a “center-left group”), I wonder how he would have the Center for Jewish History portray exhibits related to Israel. Given the trend of academics today to revise history, would he be inclined to slant things toward his own bias?

Those who oppose his selection have valid reasons for concern.

Emanuel R. Baker, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I have known Myers for more than a dozen years. From the very many discussions and writings that I am aware of, he is a smart, well-informed and articulate proponent of a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Despite the opinions of his detractors, Myers’ opinions have always been well balanced and practical. If suggesting that the conflict can be resolved while maintaining democratic and humanitarian values is radical, Myers is indeed guilty.

Michael Telerant, Los Angeles

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook