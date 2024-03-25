Advertisement
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor: Trump’s words on disloyal Jews are the epitome of antisemitism

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Ohio on March 16.
(Jeff Dean / Associated Press)
To the editor: I keep hurting my neck every day as I shake my head while reading the latest of what former President Trump has spouted. It is a divide-and-conquer campaign strategy that I pray will not work. (“As some American Jews denounce Trump’s latest rhetoric, others defend it,” March 21)

If my fellow Jews — be they Orthodox, Conservative, Reform or unaffiliated — do not understand that Trump’s statements about Jewish Democrats hating Israel and their religion are the epitome of antisemitism, then our lives as free of religious intolerance in a democratic society are lost.

Now I have to face other Jews who think I am not a good Jew because I am a Democrat and not pro-Israel enough. Is it not enough that I have to open my purse and walk through a metal detector in front of armed guards when I enter my synagogue?

Esther Friedberg, Studio City

To the editor: Every time Trump opens his mouth, he shows why he is unfit for office.

I can guarantee that this Democratic Jew does not hate Israel, and I can say that my numerous Israeli cousins who I know well and visit often do not support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or his right-wing government.

Trump demonstrates, and is the perfect example of, the ugly American.

David Simon, North Hollywood

