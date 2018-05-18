Overturning California's widely supported 'death with dignity' law on procedural grounds

To the editor: It is unsurprising that people with religious objections to terminally ill patients having the right to choose the time and place of their dying persist in trying to impose their beliefs on everyone else. ("Riverside judge overturns California's doctor-assisted suicide law," May 15)
This looks to be a suspicious case of judge shopping. In this case, the Riverside Superior Court judge could not find anything but an abstruse technical ground on which to overturn California's aid-in-dying law.
Three-quarters of California voters support this law. Hopefully, Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra will be able to turn back these transparent efforts to impose the religious beliefs of one group on everyone else.
By the way, it does not help that the Los Angeles Times refers to "assisted suicide." Those who choose it already are dying. They are not committing "suicide." All they want is to end their lives with dignity, at home, painlessly, and with their family beside them. I bet that even those who oppose the law on religious grounds will admit that this is how they would choose to die as well.
Susan Meister, Pebble Beach, Calif.
