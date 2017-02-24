The problem isn't the Democrats' message, it's their voters

To the editor: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is wrong: The Democrats are in the same political world they’ve been in for quite some time, one where their supporters do not get out to vote. (“Bernie Sanders in Los Angeles: 'The truth is that Trump is a pathological liar,'” Feb. 21)

The reason Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million people wasn’t that the world changed; she lost because of the low level of support from Sanders’ supporters. Many could not see the difference between Clinton and President Trump.

Bill Clinton said it best: “In every presidential election, Democrats want to fall in love. Republicans just fall in line.” In 2016 the Republicans fell in line, and the Democrats didn’t.

If Democrats want to make a change, they need to understand that someone who agrees with you 85% of the time is better than someone who agrees with you 5% of the time. One piece of restructuring also might take place if Sanders would change the “(I)” next to his name to a “(D)” and made Democrats feel that he’s vested in the party’s future.

Larry Margo, Valley Village

