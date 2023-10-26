Democrats need to stop saying this country ‘needs’ a healthy Republican Party

To the editor: I am sick of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and other Democrats saying we need a two-party system to make this democracy function, implying the return of the pre-2016 GOP.

We do not need the Republican Party, and we sure don’t need white Christian nationalist Republicans. What we need are progressive democrats (small “d”) and conservative democrats.

The rise of the right has only revealed the original sin of racism festering among these white Christian nationalist Republicans. With so many nonwhite immigrants and their children now in the population and more clamoring at the border, these Republicans are resisting becoming a small minority.

It is time for the Democratic Party to tell it like it is — it is over. The old Republican Party has revealed its true nature for all to see. Now we just have to accept that.

Advertisement

Elena Macias, Cerritos