The Democrats, facing a major crisis, rearrange their deck chairs

To the editor: Democratic operatives continue to rearrange deck furniture on the Titanic that is their party. In electing a favorite of the Clintons and the Obama White House in the form of former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to lead the party, the corporate wing still thinks it can rebuild the party by branding itself as progressive. (“New Democratic Party chief Tom Perez, with Ellison as deputy, vows to ‘take the fight’ to Trump,” Feb. 25)

Party insiders have learned nothing from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ near-upset of Hillary Clinton’s coronation. The party also recommitted to accepting corporate donations. This reflects Clinton’s big-donor fundraising model, embracing the hypocrisy and corruption embedded in it.

Also, entrenched Democratic political operatives will keep their jobs. They “stood to lose lucrative party contracts” if the progressive wing had prevailed.

President Trump didn’t win; the Democrats lost by continuing Bill and Hillary Clinton’s “fake left, move right” opportunism. This will not fix the broken Democratic Party or win elections.

David M. Dozier, Encinitas

To the editor: I thought journalism school taught that the opening sentence of a news article should go to the heart of the story, yet this time that wasn’t disclosed until the article’s final sentence. The more I read about politics and the establishment always prevailing, the more nauseous I become.

The final sentence reads, “Perez was encouraged to run against [Rep. Keith] Ellison by some Obama allies who stood to lose lucrative party contracts in a takeover by the Sanders faction.”

Trump’s congratulatory tweet could not have been more apt: “I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!”

Roger Schwarz, Los Angeles

