Liberals are doing a disservice by trying to defeat Dianne Feinstein

To the editor: What is the best way to resist President Trump and the GOP? Think strategically and act tactically. The only strategy right now is to regain control of Congress by electing more Democratic lawmakers.

That means people like Alison Hartson and state Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) should be running to unseat sitting GOP representatives. (“New liberal challenger to Sen. Dianne Feinstein launches bid on ‘The Young Turks,’ ” Nov. 2)

As a resident of Orange County, Hartson is extremely well-positioned to take on one of several such representatives who are in districts that Hillary Clinton won. Running against a sitting Democratic senator does nothing to change the political map. While Sen. Dianne Feinstein may not take up the resistance mantle the way many of us would like, she is reliable on any vote that matters.

We have seen the result of non-strategic actions. Voting for Ralph Nader or Jill Stein might have been emotionally satisfying; however, the effect of such votes in swing states has been devastating.

Now is most definitely not the time to search for the perfect while the catastrophic is upon us.

Alice P. Neuhauser, Manhattan Beach

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook