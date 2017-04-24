Are doctors handing out too many disabled parking placards?

To the editor: I am shocked, shocked to learn that the California Department of Motor Vehicles has few controls on issuing disabled parking placards. My disabled wife uses a power wheelchair, and we find it almost impossible to find a parking spot with a dedicated space on the side allowing me to bring the chair to her. (“California's DMV isn't making sure people who have disabled parking permits should actually have them,” April 18)

I am a physician, and my observation of users of placards is that at least half show no overt sign of disability. Part of the problem is that doctors like myself hand out permits like candy when patients beseech us. How can we say no?

If the DMV would like some suggestions on how to handle this problem, I’d welcome its inquiry.

Harold W. Seifer, MD, Lakewood

To the editor: My wife has had a permit for a number of years, but we rarely use it, as she is bedridden and not easy to get her in and out of a wheelchair and into the car. It would be illegal for me to use the placard without her in the car, and even if it were not I would never deprive a disabled person of his or her parking space.

But as the article states, there are apparently many able-bodied people who are quite happy to game the system, and seemingly with zero feelings of guilt.

I think one reason is the free and unrestricted meter parking. Remove that and you’d see a big drop in fraudulent permits. Being disabled doesn’t automatically mean you are poor.

Robert Evans, Los Angeles

