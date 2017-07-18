No benches for homeless people near the 'happiest place on Earth'

To the editor: Irony is afoot in Anaheim. The city spokesman who explained the decision to remove bus benches around Disneyland said it “breaks our heart” to have to do it, as though he was the one in need of sympathy — not the homeless person whose bed was just taken away. (“While homelessness surges in Disneyland's shadow, Anaheim removes bus benches,” July 15)

The same spokesman went on to say that he was shocked, shocked, that some would think Disneyland was behind this move (even though only the benches around the park were taken away).

It is understandable that Disneyland does not want people sleeping on bus benches near the park. What I fail to grasp, however, is why they do not address the situation in a more creative and serious way. Homelessness is a problem in Anaheim. The Walt Disney Co. is flush with cash, posting six consecutive years of “record results,” according to its chief executive. It should be leading on this issue, not hiding behind flacks and flunkies.

Taking away bus benches to solve the homeless problem is about as dumb as raising ticket prices to shorten lines. Oh wait, Disneyland already did that.

Michael Striegl, Anaheim

..

To the editor: A “Magic Kingdom Homeless Shelter” — yes, Disney, do it now.

Ray Cervantez, Los Angeles

