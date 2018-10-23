The Dodgers broke Brooklyn's heart 60 years ago — but this New Yorker is still rooting for them

To the editor: As a New Yorker who once again turns west for another World Series with the Dodgers, I hear the voice and see the faces who defined the team, both in California and the city they should never have left.
There’s the young redhead who succeeded the old redhead, Red Barber, in the broadcast booth at Ebbets Field. Will he attend the games, or spend the evenings reading poetry at home?
There’s the fiery manager, stooped at age 91. There’s Don Newcombe, commanding the mound in the last years of Brooklyn glory, still tall and strong. Finally, there’s the greatest baseball player New York produced since Lou Gehrig, looking like a retired orthodontist who is still trim and fit enough to play tennis twice a week against 25-year-olds, and occasionally win a point.
Oh, the Boston Red Sox will probably win; they are too good. But I will still root for the Dodgers. Yes, they broke New York’s heart 60 years ago — but Boston’s been the one breaking hearts in New York over the last few decades.
Jim Vespe, Mamaroneck, N.Y.
