Letters to the Editor: Trump is actually a threat to democracy. It’s OK to speak the truth

Former President Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room after his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.

To the editor: While I’ve been critical of columnist Jonah Goldberg in the past, he hit the nail on the head regarding political rhetoric in this year’s election, particularly regarding the truth behind former President Trump being a “threat to democracy.”

Claiming that our legal system is rigged because juries and judges keep deciding cases against you — for things like fraud, defamation and sexual abuse — that’s a threat to democracy.

Extorting a foreign leader to start a baseless investigation into your political opponent — that’s a threat to democracy.

Advertisement

Promoting the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election with absolutely no proof of fraud, thereby undermining confidence in our electoral process — that’s a threat to democracy.

Trying to strong-arm a state official into finding votes that don’t exist — that’s a threat to democracy.

Creating slates of fake electors to upend a free and fair election — that’s a threat to democracy.

Advertisement

Pressuring your vice president to exceed his constitutional power in order to keep you in office — that’s a threat to democracy.

Musing about terminating the Constitution and being a dictator for a day — that’s a threat to democracy.

Summoning a mob and fomenting an insurrection against the government — that’s a threat to democracy.

Advertisement

Earle Hartling, Culver City

..

To the editor: Trump narrowly escaped being killed in July. Then, just a week ago, someone was caught who apparently had the intent to shoot at him at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla. And it’s supposed to be Trump’s fault? (“As political violence rises, speaking truth becomes harder,” column, Sept. 17)

Saying it’s his rhetoric that might be inciting violence totally ignores the plethora of outrageous comments from the Joe Biden and now the Kamala Harris campaign depicting him as a dangerous autocrat. He has been pilloried with all manner of insults and innuendos as to how he will end democracy if he is elected.

Both parties are using inflammatory language in their efforts to win this critical election, but citing just one side is disingenuous.

Marcus Kourtjian, Northridge

Advertisement

..

To the editor: No, The Times cannot use the term “both sides,” as if there is any comparison between the radical elements of the Democratic and Republican parties. (“Amid Trump’s incendiary rhetoric, radicals on both sides of political divide see violence as justified,” Sept. 17)

Perhaps you should read the op-ed article by Laurie Winer explaining how the Republican candidate’s use of hyperbole and superlatives resemble the speech pattern of past fascists who grew detached from reality and incited their followers to violence.

Quoting one expert who says comparing how often Trump says something outrageous and how often Democrats say something outrageous is “meaningless” doesn’t give you coverage to imply that the sides are equal. Words matter in journalism.

Shelley Rivlin, Encino

..

Advertisement

To the editor: Trump uttered a preposterous lie about the Haitian community in an Ohio town during his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, which had more than 67 million viewers. Its intent was to dehumanize Haitians, score political points and fuel anti-immigrant rancor.

Its effect on the community of Springfield, Ohio, was quick and frightening. Threats shut down schools and public offices and canceled public events. State troopers were called in.

It’s the Haitians this time. It could be your ethnicity and your community next time.

This is Trump’s vision of America. Chaos and lies. Imagine four more years of this if he returns to the White House. Are you ready for that?

Jared Sloan, Silver Lake

..

To the editor: Putting the toothpaste back in the tube isn’t going to be easy.

Our society is not like it was before Trump became president in 2017. There are just too many existing social media platforms that spread candidates’ comments quickly.

Advertisement

Greater responsibility lies with us, the voters who elect leaders. We are experiencing what happens when there aren’t enough adults in the room.

Dan Mariscal, Montebello