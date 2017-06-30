Apparently, L.A. City Council members don't care what residents think about DWP raises

To the editor: I recently received my latest bill from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power with yet another increase. I’m sure it will be sufficient to help cover the round of pay increases for about 9,000 DWP workers approved by the City Council on Wednesday. (“L.A. City Council approves raises of up to 22% for about 9,000 DWP workers,” June 28)

I would also like to commend Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council, including my own representative Paul Koretz, for rushing the new contract through at the expense of ratepayers, setting a dangerous precedent for negotiating future city contracts.

The City Council’s action disregarded the right of the people to express their approval or disapproval of their elected representatives’ actions. Whatever happened to the idea of vox populi?

Lawrence Martin Kates, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: I wonder what former City Controller Wendy Gruel, who ran for mayor in 2013 with the backing of the DWP workers’ union, thinks about Garcetti and the majority of our City Council members caving in on exorbitant raises.

She must feel a bit like Hillary Clinton these days. And guess how we feel?

Anastasia Mann, Los Angeles

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook