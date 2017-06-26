If the DWP pays like a private utility, what's the point of having municipal power?

To the editor: Despite running as a ratepayer advocate, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti appears poised to fold like an amateur on the proposed raises for about 9,000 Department of Water and Power employees. (“DWP contract could spark costly demands from other city unions,” June 21)

The main argument from the DWP is that raises are necessary to keep employees from fleeing to private utilities. Let them go. Working for the DWP has always been a sweetheart job, and there are plenty of people who would gladly sign on for the salaries, benefits and retirement packages now in place.

And where’s the evidence of either fleeing employees or better jobs at private utilities? It’s an empty threat anyway, because where are they going to go? It’s not like private utility jobs are out there for the asking.

DWP employees are already overpaid in relation to other city workers, and giving thousands of them six raises over five years will only perpetuate that problem. Government jobs aren’t supposed to equal private sector jobs.

The point of having a municipal utility is to deliver service to the people who live in the city (and who own the utility) at actual cost. What’s point if the municipal utility tries to act like a private utility?

Chris Kendrick, Studio City

