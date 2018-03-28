An elected public defender defends elected public defenders

To the editor: As the San Francisco Public Defender and the state's only elected public defender, I take issue with your recent editorial ("Why L.A. doesn't need an elected public defender," March 19). The benefits of having an elected public defender have nothing to do with our city being liberal. After all, public defenders are elected in plenty of conservative counties in Tennessee, Nebraska and Florida.
Letting voters elect a public defender has dramatic, real-world advantages. Because I'm elected, I've been able to publicly advocate for proper funding — even refusing cases — without fear of being fired by the mayor or board of supervisors. As a result, my attorneys carry reasonable caseloads and can devote adequate time to each client. We've been able to hire social workers for families and immigration specialists to fight deportation and reentry staff to bring down recidivism. That's something that benefits all San Franciscans, not just those charged with crimes.
Public defenders may not represent The People, but we stand up for real people every day. Elected public defenders, unencumbered by pleasing a mayor or board of supervisors, become watchdogs against police and prosecutorial misconduct and reformers of the justice system, ensuring it works equally for everyone. The L.A. County Public Defender's Office is the oldest and most venerable public defender's office in the nation. It deserves an advocate for everyday Angelenos at its helm.
Jeff Adachi, San Francisco public defender