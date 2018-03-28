An elected public defender defends elected public defenders

Letting voters elect a public defender has dramatic, real-world advantages. Because I'm elected, I've been able to publicly advocate for proper funding — even refusing cases — without fear of being fired by the mayor or board of supervisors. As a result, my attorneys carry reasonable caseloads and can devote adequate time to each client. We've been able to hire social workers for families and immigration specialists to fight deportation and reentry staff to bring down recidivism. That's something that benefits all San Franciscans, not just those charged with crimes.