Voting last minute in the California primary election? Here’s your guide

The California primary election features several competitive races, including the open U.S. Senate seat and the crowded field for L.A. County district attorney.
Are you headed to your local voting center or filling out your mail-in ballot? Here’s what you need to know:
California’s only statewide political election is the race to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein. There are 27 candidates on the ballot, with Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Katie Porter (D-Irvine), Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) and former Dodger and Republican Steve Garvey as the front-runners.
Times’ reporters took a deep dive into the lives and careers of Garvey, Porter, Schiff and Lee. Here’s what they found:
No issue matters more to Californians than housing and homelessness. Catch up on where the major Senate candidates stand on the subject.
Voters will be asked to vote on the same Senate seat twice on the March primary ballot. Here’s why:
Californians will decide on only one statewide ballot initiative this spring. Proposition 1 is designed to reform California’s mental health system, including a $6.4-billion bond to build facilities to provide 10,000 new treatment beds.
California’s homelessness and mental health crisis is so dire that Republicans and Democrats are leaving their ideological corners and stepping into an unfamiliar middle ground to try to solve the problem.
Twelve candidates, including incumbent George Gascón, are running for L.A. County district attorney. “The large primary field contains a mix of traditional law-and-order prosecutors and those who think they can offer a more moderate approach to criminal justice reform,” Times reporter James Queally writes in our voter guide. “Nearly all of the challengers are united in their belief that Gascón is grossly unfit for office.”
Wondering where the candidates fall on the death penalty, juvenile justice and cash bail? Here’s the breakdown:
Polls suggest nearly two-thirds of L.A. County voters are undecided in the Los Angeles County district attorney’s primary. From the death penalty to sentencing enhancements to juvenile justice, here’s what the 12 candidates have said about their stances on the critical issues.
A citizen-sponsored measure is on the ballot for Angelenos. The ballot measure “calls on the city to implement its own ambitious Mobility Plan every time an eighth of a mile of street, or about 660 feet, is repaved,” Times reporters Rachel Uranga and David Zahniser write in our voter guide.
“City officials note the plan was meant to serve as a guide, not a requirement. Under the measure, those mobility plan projects would be mandated.”
Here’s a comprehensive list of our in-depth voter guides, including U.S. congressional seats, L.A. County Board of Supervisors, California state Assembly and California Senate races:
Where can you find your nearest voting center? And how do you make sure your vote gets counted? We’ve got you covered:
The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.
