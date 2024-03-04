Advertisement
California

Voting last minute in the California primary election? Here’s your guide

Two hands cutting out "I VOTED" stickers.
Voting is well underway in California’s 2024 primary election.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
By Times Staff
The California primary election features several competitive races, including the open U.S. Senate seat and the crowded field for L.A. County district attorney.

Are you headed to your local voting center or filling out your mail-in ballot? Here’s what you need to know:

U.S. Senate race

California’s only statewide political election is the race to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein. There are 27 candidates on the ballot, with Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland), Katie Porter (D-Irvine), Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) and former Dodger and Republican Steve Garvey as the front-runners.

Times’ reporters took a deep dive into the lives and careers of Garvey, Porter, Schiff and Lee. Here’s what they found:

Candidates, from left, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., U.S. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., and former baseball player Steve Garvey, stand on stage during a televised debate for candidates in the senate race to succeed the late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Politics

What to know about the Senate candidates in California ahead of the primary election

The U.S. Senate race in California is a monumental clash among Reps. Adam B. Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee along with Steve Garvey. Learn more about them here.

Feb. 12, 2024

From left, senate candidates, Steve Garvey, Rep. Katie Porter, Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Barbara Lee took the stage or the final debate before the March 5 primary.

California

Your guide to the California Senate candidates’ views of housing and homelessness

No issue matters more to Californians than housing and homelessness. Catch up on where the major Senate candidates stand on the subject.

Feb. 27, 2024

Voters will be asked to vote on the same Senate seat twice on the March primary ballot. Here’s why:

LA County voters go to the polls to vote in-person

Politics

The same California Senate seat will be on your ballot four times in 2024

In the 2024 election, Californians will be asked to vote for a new U.S. Senator for separate times. It could introduce a note of chaos into the competitive Senate primary, which already has a crowded field of candidates.

Nov. 19, 2023

Proposition 1

Californians will decide on only one statewide ballot initiative this spring. Proposition 1 is designed to reform California’s mental health system, including a $6.4-billion bond to build facilities to provide 10,000 new treatment beds.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 03: Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed shock that the largest mental health institution is the county jail. Newsom kicked off his campaign for Proposition 1 at Los Angeles General Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The Proposition is the only statewide initiative on the March 5 primary ballot and asks voters to approve bonds to fund more treatment for mental illness and drug addiction. The initiative is a component of his efforts to tackle homelessness in the state. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to Proposition 1: Newsom’s overhaul of California’s mental health system

Gov. Gavin Newsom crafted the measure to reform California’s mental health system, including a $6.4-billion bond for new facilities.

Feb. 1, 2024

California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, of Bakersfield, after giving his first state of the state address to a joint session of the legislature at the Capitol Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

California

‘Universal frustration’: In California, a crisis so dire Republicans and Democrats are working together

California’s homelessness and mental health crisis is so dire that Republicans and Democrats are leaving their ideological corners and stepping into an unfamiliar middle ground to try to solve the problem.

Jan. 31, 2024

L.A. County District Attorney

Twelve candidates, including incumbent George Gascón, are running for L.A. County district attorney. “The large primary field contains a mix of traditional law-and-order prosecutors and those who think they can offer a more moderate approach to criminal justice reform,” Times reporter James Queally writes in our voter guide. “Nearly all of the challengers are united in their belief that Gascón is grossly unfit for office.”

2024 L.A. County District Attorney race candidates, clockwise from top left, Jeff Chemerinsky, Jonathan Hatami, Maria Ramirez, Nathan Hochman, Craig Mitchell, Eric Siddall, John McKinney and Debra Archuleta.

California

Your guide to the L.A. County district attorney race: 11 candidates aim to unseat Gascón

L.A. County Dist. Atty. George Gascón sailed into office in 2020 during a nationwide push for criminal justice reform. Now a large field is running to deny him a second term.

Feb. 1, 2024

Wondering where the candidates fall on the death penalty, juvenile justice and cash bail? Here’s the breakdown:

Industry, CA, Wednesday, October 2023 - Nathan Hochman, center, speaks at the Los Angeles District Attorney candidates forum at Pacific Palms Resort. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

Undecided in the L.A. D.A.’s race? Here’s where candidates stand on key issues

Polls suggest nearly two-thirds of L.A. County voters are undecided in the Los Angeles County district attorney’s primary. From the death penalty to sentencing enhancements to juvenile justice, here’s what the 12 candidates have said about their stances on the critical issues.

March 2, 2024

Measure HLA

A citizen-sponsored measure is on the ballot for Angelenos. The ballot measure “calls on the city to implement its own ambitious Mobility Plan every time an eighth of a mile of street, or about 660 feet, is repaved,” Times reporters Rachel Uranga and David Zahniser write in our voter guide.

“City officials note the plan was meant to serve as a guide, not a requirement. Under the measure, those mobility plan projects would be mandated.”

Los Angeles, CA - July 27: A cyclist rides in the bike lane crosses the new 6th Street Bridge, which has been closed intermittently since opening due to street racing and other illegal activity on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Your guide to Los Angeles’ citizen ballot Measure HLA: Mobility plan

The citizen-sponsored ballot measure would mandate that L.A. implement its own street plan to add bike lanes and pedestrian- and transit-friendly improvements.

Feb. 21, 2024

Other races

Here’s a comprehensive list of our in-depth voter guides, including U.S. congressional seats, L.A. County Board of Supervisors, California state Assembly and California Senate races:

How and where to vote

Where can you find your nearest voting center? And how do you make sure your vote gets counted? We’ve got you covered:

L.A. Times Editorial Board Endorsements

The Times’ editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

More election news

