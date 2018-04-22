Does City Hall really believe Elon Musk can solve L.A.'s traffic problems so quickly?

However, while SpaceX seems to work well (for government work), my question is this: Will the fast-tracked, technology-testing tunnel being built by Musk's Boring Co. proceed as well, and as quickly, as the Los Angeles City Council's public works committee hopes? Or will we see an underground version of the Tesla Model 3, with its seemingly never-ending hiccups and sticker-price add-ons? Or will it come to fruition as well as Musk's Nevada Gigafactory, where success is always just around the corner? ("Los Angeles could fast-track Elon Musk's first tunnel project in West L.A.," April 18)