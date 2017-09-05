Don't blame libertarians' skepticism for corporate deception on climate change

To the editor: Naomi Oreskes and Geoffrey Supran provide a compelling summary of how Exxon Mobil’s “advertorials” in the New York Times deviated from the findings provided by the company’s own scientists and from the corporation’s responses to the researchers’ work on climate change. (“Yes, Exxon Mobil misled the public,” Opinion, Sept. 1)

But Oreskes’ and Supran’s reference to “doubt-mongering and misdirection by … libertarian think tanks in response to the scientific evidence” is misleading.

Libertarians embrace the objectivity on which science relies but are skeptical about alarmist claims that might serve as spurious rationales for public intrusion into private lives. Interrogating the data, assumptions and accuracy of the complex models employed by climate scientists is a necessary part of the peer review process Oreskes and Supran invoke, some of which apparently got under their skin.

James E. Moore II, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: Are there any laws on the books that pertain to wrecking the climate? Because Exxon Mobil and Rex Tillerson, the company’s longtime chief executive before he became secretary of State, should have to explain themselves to a judge.

Climate change is unfolding as scientists predicted with stronger storms, floods, fires and droughts. What are the consequences for creating apocalyptic weather and lying about it for the short-term profit of a few? Texas, the hub of fossil-fuel development, is now squarely at the forefront of a climate-change powered storm.

Will Republicans finally give up their ridiculous denial narrative, forgo fossil-fuel industry contributions and become part of the solution? These are tough choices, but Tropical Storm Harvey certainly presents a new opportunity to get right with history.

Wendy Blais, North Hills

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook