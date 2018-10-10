The Danes weren't the only Europeans who tried to save their Jewish population during World War II

To the editor: I read the letter that named France and Holland as among the European countries that did not save their Jewish population during World War II, in contrast to the Danes. Please allow me to retort.
I was born and raised on a farm in the French region of Burgundy. During World War II, my father hid more than 60 people, more than a few of whom were Jewish, in his barn from the occupying Germans. He did that at the risk of losing everything — his farm, his family and his life.
I do not expect to change anyone’s opinion, but making such a blanket statement like the letter writer’s is unfair and misleading.
Robert Grillet, Redondo Beach
